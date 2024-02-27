Tennessee went through six arms as its pitching staff allowed nine walks before settling in with right-handed reliever Nate Seand late. Left-hander Chris Stamos , who went 1.0 innings with two strikeouts while allowing one hit and a walk earned the win for the Vols.

Billy Amick was 2-of-4 and mashed a homer and Cannon Peebles added another RBI on 2-of-3 hitting.

Kavares Tears paced Tennessee (8-1) at the plate, going 3-of-3 with a double and a home run while Robin Villeneuve went 2-of-4 with a double and three RBI.

Early pitching woes and high winds that may have robbed the No. 8 Vols of a few more hits allowed the Panthers to hang around for more seven innings, but Tennessee did enough to maintain its first inning lead, adding insurance down the stretch to win 7-4 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

Tennessee 's midweek match up with High Point was probably more difficult than it was expecting.

A strong breeze blowing inward likely held a Christian Moore fly out to center field, but the wind did little else to stop Tennessee's bats in the bottom of the first.

Amick smoked a single to right and Tears drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Villeneuve opened the scoring with an RBI single to left that scored two runs and put the Vols up 2-0.

High Point was able to limit the damage, ending the frame with a strikeout that left two runners on base.

The Panthers threatened Tennessee's lead in the third as left-handed starter Matthew Dallas gave up two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with two outs, leading to Austin Hunley coming in out of the bullpen.

Peebles managed to get the Vols out of the frame unscathed, though after he gunned a ball to Blake Burke at first to pick off the runner.

Down to two outs in the third, Tears mashed a solo home run that covered 334 feet over the wall in right to extend Tennessee's lead to 3-0.

High Point started the fourth with its first two hits, a single to right-center from Adam Stuart and a Sam Schner infield single to get runners on with no outs. Dawson Harman followed it up with an RBI single to left that scored Stuart and cut the Vols' lead to 3-1.

Panthers pulled within a run off of Brett Ahalt's ground-out RBI but Stamos kept Tennessee in front with a strikeout to leave a runner on third.

Vols' pitchers inability to throw strikes allowed High Point to load the bases for a second time in the fifth with the go-ahead run on second and two outs. Though left-hander Andrew Behnke entered from the bullpen and gave up a walk, his punch-out ended the frame with no damage done.

After Tennessee went down in order in the fifth, Behnke gave up a lead-off walk to start the sixth before reliever Kirby Connell took over. He caught the runner in between first and second and tossed consecutive strikeouts to end the frame.

It appeared to provide a spark for the Vols offensively. Tears led off the sixth with a double off the wall in left and Villeneuve doubled down the left field line to pull Tennessee ahead 4-2.

Peebles plated another run in the inning with a single through the right side to score Villeneuve to stretch the lead to 5-2.

With Snead keeping High Point at bay, Amick was able to add some insurance in the eighth with a lead-off home run to push Tennessee's lead to 6-3.

Tears continued his productive night at the plate with a single to right in the following at-bat. Peebles scored him with a double to right.

High Point got a run back in the ninth but Snead closed the door with his fifth strikeout.