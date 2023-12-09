Tennessee downs Illinois behind second half surge
After coming out on the losing end of three-straight games against top 20 teams, Tennessee won one on Saturday and did it in dominating fashion.
In a game that went back-and-forth for more than a half, the No. 17 Vols closed out strong against No. 20 Illinois, taking the early in the second half and holding to a 86-79 finish at Food City Center.
Tennessee (6-3) was paced in scoring again by Dalton Knecht, who finished with 21 points and whose performance brought the Vols back from a deficit and kick-started its commanding finish.
Santiago Vescovi, Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 12 points and Zakai Zeigler totaled 11.
For Illinois (7-2), Terrence Shannon Jr. and Quincy Guerrier scored 22 points.
Tennessee shot 45.0% from the field and outrebounded the Fighting Illini, 43-34.
Tennessee felt largely in control in the first five minutes of the first half.
Both teams traded blows but the Vols stayed in front with early scores from Knecht and Aidoo to go ahead 19-13.
Illinois scored out of a timeout to pull within four but Knecht answered with a free-throw line jumper. It was followed by a Tobe Awaka layup that swell the Vols' advantage to 23-17 inside of 12 minutes.
Foul trouble on the defensive end allowed the Fighting Illini to chip away at their deficit but Vescovi rattled in a 3-pointer to create some more separation at 28-20. Illinois threatened Tennessee's lead off of Coleman Hawkins' three to pull within three before James drove into an open lane and dunked the ball emphatically to electrify the crowd put the Vols back up five, 30-25.
Illinois took its first lead with four minutes, 33 seconds left in the half on Guerrier's 3-pointer but it was short-lived. Zeigler responded with a jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and fell through to put the Vols back ahead, 32-31.
Tennessee went on a scoring drought that covered the last two minutes, four seconds of the first half and a Luke Goode 3-pointer before the intermission allowed Illinois to lead 36-34 at the break.
The Vols' cold spell poured over into the early-going of the second half. Tennessee went 0-for-3 from the field on its first three possessions and Illinois extended its lead to 39-34 less than two minutes in.
Knecht hit the Vols' first basket of the half on an and-1 that pulled Tennessee within one at 39-38. It opened the way for him to score eight of the Vols' first nine points of the period and keep them within one, 44-43.
Tennessee took the lead back on a forced turnover from Zeigler who dished the ball to James on the other end. His dunk highlighted a 10-0 run for the Vols that opened up a 50-44 lead.
Illinois appeared to settle in after a timeout, scoring twice to temporarily quell Tennessee's run but Gainey added a spark off the bench with back-to-back scores that extended the lead to 58-52 approaching the 10-minute mark.
It hardly mattered what Illinois was able to do offensively. Tennessee had an answer for everything down the stretch, including acrobatic corner 3-pointer from Vescovi that helped it to a 10-point lead with less than nine minutes remaining.
The Vols led by double-digits for much of the rest of the way, though Illinois cut their lead down to five with 45.5 seconds left before Tennessee put it away at the free throw line.
Knecht took over the second half for Tennessee.
The Vols' offensive woes from late in the first allowed Illinois to get in front and add to its lead in the opening minutes of the second. Then Knecht scored.
His basket was Tennessee's first from the field in the half and he went on to account for points on seven of eight offensive possessions that put the Vols back in the lead for good. He has now led Tennessee in scoring in seven of nine games.
Tennessee continues its three-game home stand against Georgia Southern on Tuesday.
It will be the Vols' last game in Knoxville before playing NC State in the Hall of Fame Series in San Antonio on Dec. 16.
Tip-off between Tennessee and the Eagles is slated for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
