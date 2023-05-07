Tennessee's road woes continue.

A day after Georgia snapped the No. 18 Vols' nine-game win streak, the Bulldogs totaled four home runs to claim the series with a 9-4 win at Foley Field in Athens on Sunday.

Tennessee has yet to win an SEC series away from home.

Starting right-handed pitchter Drew Beam (6-3), who was stellar over the last three Sundays, took the loss after allowing 10 hits and 8 runs in 4.1 innings.

For the second-straight game, Georgia's pitching limited Tennessee (32-16, 12-12 SEC) at the plate, giving up 10 hits but striking out 11 batters. The Vols went scoreless over the last four innings.

Georgia (27-21, 10-14) struck first in the bottom half of the first, plating two runs on a Ben Anderson solo home run and Connor Tate's RBI single. The Bulldogs added another in the second to lead 3-0.

Tennessee answered in the third with a Christian Moore RBI single that scored Hunter Ensley but Charlie Condon responded with a homer to lead off the bottom frame.

Tennessee's bats heated up in the fourth, starting with Cal Stark's two-run home run. Following a Maui Ahuna double, Jared Dickey singled to to right-center to even the score at 4-4.

Georgia used a four-run inning, which included two homers from Condon and Parks Harber to put the Bulldogs back in front, 8-4.

That inning proved to be the difference as Tennessee was unable to answer down the stretch.

The Vols host Austin Peay on Tuesday before facing Kentucky in a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium beginning Thursday.