Tennessee drops Game 3, series at Georgia
Tennessee's road woes continue.
A day after Georgia snapped the No. 18 Vols' nine-game win streak, the Bulldogs totaled four home runs to claim the series with a 9-4 win at Foley Field in Athens on Sunday.
Tennessee has yet to win an SEC series away from home.
Starting right-handed pitchter Drew Beam (6-3), who was stellar over the last three Sundays, took the loss after allowing 10 hits and 8 runs in 4.1 innings.
For the second-straight game, Georgia's pitching limited Tennessee (32-16, 12-12 SEC) at the plate, giving up 10 hits but striking out 11 batters. The Vols went scoreless over the last four innings.
Georgia (27-21, 10-14) struck first in the bottom half of the first, plating two runs on a Ben Anderson solo home run and Connor Tate's RBI single. The Bulldogs added another in the second to lead 3-0.
Tennessee answered in the third with a Christian Moore RBI single that scored Hunter Ensley but Charlie Condon responded with a homer to lead off the bottom frame.
Tennessee's bats heated up in the fourth, starting with Cal Stark's two-run home run. Following a Maui Ahuna double, Jared Dickey singled to to right-center to even the score at 4-4.
Georgia used a four-run inning, which included two homers from Condon and Parks Harber to put the Bulldogs back in front, 8-4.
That inning proved to be the difference as Tennessee was unable to answer down the stretch.
The Vols host Austin Peay on Tuesday before facing Kentucky in a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium beginning Thursday.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.