For the second-straight week, Tennessee has dropped in the major polls.

Coming off of a 38-10 to Georgia on Saturday, the Vols fell four spots to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 Sunday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee has lost back-to-back games by 28 or more points for the first since 2019 after dropping games at Missouri and Georgia in its last two outings. The loss also ended the Vols' 14-game home win streak at Neyland Stadium.

One week after being held to just 7 points, Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) struggled offensively, posting 277 yards of total offense and finishing with their second-lowest scoring output of the head coach Josh Heupel era.

On defense, Tennessee’s secondary continued its skid, allowing Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to throw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns while being unable to get off of the filed on critical third downs.

Georgia was 9-of-11 on third down.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel, Squirrel White give thoughts on Tennessee's offensive decline

The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0) held the No. 1 spot in the poll while Alabama stayed out at No. 8.

Missouri jumped one spot to No. 10 after outlasting Florida, 33-31 and Ole Miss and LSU saw positive movement to No. 12 and No. 14, respectively.



Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at Neyland Stadium in its regular season finale on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The Commodores, who have lost nine-straight games since beginning the season 2-0, are coming off of a bye week.