Tennessee suffered two crushing losses last week — both of which came down to the final shot.

The Vols had an uncharacteristic breakdown on the defensive end that allowed Tyrin Lawrence just enough time and space to hit a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Vanderbilt to a 66-65 win at Memorial Gymnasium on last Wednesday.

Three days later on Tennessee's home floor, Missouri did the same thing — walking off the Vols as time expired on DeAndre Gholston's heave from just past half-court in a game that appeared to be all by wrapped up just seconds before.

With losses in three of its last four conference games, Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) continues to move down in the Associated Press Top 25 — falling from No. 6 to No. 10 in Monday's poll.

The Vols' next opponent, Alabama (22-3, 12-0), jumped two spots to No. 1 following a 77-69 win at Auburn on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide have dominated league play and present Tennessee with its biggest challenge to this point in the season.



Despite the recent slide, KenPom still likes the Vols to pick up a marquee victory at home, currently projecting a 71-69 win at a sold out Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff between Tennessee and Alabama is slated for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 on Wednesday.