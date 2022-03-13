Tennessee earns 3-seed in NCAA Tournament

Fresh off an SEC Tournament Championship, No. 9 Tennessee has earned a three-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA Selection Committee announced on Sunday evening.

Tennessee is in the South Region and will play 14-seed Longwood on Thursday in Indianapolis. If the Vols win, they'll play the winner of 6-seed Colorado State and 11-seed Michigan on Saturday.

Tennessee completed a successful trip to the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon with a 65-50 win over Texas A&M in the title game to secure its first SEC Tournament Championship since 1979.

"I said coming into this tournament, if any of the top four teams win the tournament, they should be on the one line," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said Sunday afternoon ahead of the selection show. "I think our league is the best in the country."

The Vols defeated Mississippi State 72-59 on Friday, Kentucky 69-62 on Saturday and the Aggies on Sunday to secure the title.

Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP, while also being named to the All-SEC Tournament team with fellow guards Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.

Tennessee won its 26th game of the season on Sunday. Its tied for the fourth-most wins in a single-season in program history and the sixth time the Vols have won 26 or more games in program history. Three of those six seasons were under the direction of Rick Barnes.