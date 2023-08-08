For Tennessee , the 2023 newcomers includes 34 total players with 24 being freshmen and 10 coming through the transfer portal. This group was enough to land the Vols at No. 14 in the country and No. 7 in the SEC in the first Rivals Comprehensive Team Rankings .

For the first time, Rivals has taken into account both incoming freshmen and transfers to create a composite ranking of a class.

Tennessee's incoming class' rank is moved up mostly due to a strong batch of freshmen. The recruiting class finished No. 12 in the country and fourth in the SEC.

The Vols brought in five-star Nico Iamaleava along with 12 four-stars including Daevin Hobbs, Ethan Davis, Caleb Herring, Nathan Leacock, Jordan Matthews and Arion Carter.

Through the transfer portal, Tennessee addressed its needs but didn't necessarily make a big splash. The 10 incoming transfers rank as the No. 41 group in the country and No. 9 in the conference.

While other schools like Ole Miss brought in as many as 24 transfers, the Vols' 10 ranks as the fifth least in the SEC.

Notable transfers that made their way to Knoxville are Dont'e Thornton, John Campbell, Andrej Karic, McCallen Castles, Keenan Pili, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Omarr Norman-Lott and Charles Campbell.

With a strong recruiting class already forming for 2024, it is very possible Tennessee will climb in the Comprehensive Team Rankings next season, as well. Currently, the Vols' recruiting class sits at No. 9 in the country.