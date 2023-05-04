With Tennessee's baseball season trending downward, the Vols were able to revive it during a homestand.

They won eight consecutive matches including sweeps over Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

However, this success in Knoxville has been a trend throughout the entire season. The team has posted a 29-4 record in Lindsey Nelson Stadium including 10 of Tennessee's 11 SEC wins to date.

While on the road, the Vols have massively struggled.

In true away games, Tennessee is a poor 1-9 with the lone win coming over LSU in the series' third game. The other losses were to Grand Canyon, Missouri and Arkansas.

"Each weekend, to be honest with you, completely different circumstances and a little bit different vibe from our team," said coach Tony Vitello on the road woes. "I’d say if there’s a complaint, you’d like some consistency but we haven’t really gotten in a rhythm where we’re on the road and we’re not. Now we’re in that rhythm, so it’ll be interesting to see."

Vitello's previous teams didn't have any issues when traveling, though.

Last year's historic squad posted a 13-2 record in road series including sweeps over Vanderbilt and eventual National Champion Ole Miss.

The Vols’ 2021 College World Series squad had similar success while earning a 16-5 record away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

For the team to recapture this success, Vitello thinks they need to embrace being in a hostile environment and continue to play solid baseball.

"Really what you want is for your guys to keep playing baseball the way they’re playing here," said Vitello. "It’s really fun to be at home and every SEC team that’s really good is good at home so it’s better to be the hero but sometimes you gotta go on the road and be the villain. Playing Bane would be fun, too. Not just Batman. Especially if you don’t have that bad voice Christian Bale had in that deal.”

An aspect of the team that's carried throughout the current home win streak is the energy in the dugout.

For the team to embrace this role as a villain, the players agree that it is necessary to keep this high energy rolling into a road series.

"Just keeping the same energy we had the past few weeks," said Jared Dickey. "I think our dugout has been really good of staying in the game the whole time. Our pitchers have been doing a really good job of pounding the strike zone. Our hitters are sticking to their approach. That's pretty much all you can ask for."

Standing in the way of a road series win is Georgia.

The Bulldogs currently own a 16-10 record at home with a sweep over highly-ranked Arkansas in Athens two weekends ago.

Overall, Georgia sits at 25-20 and 8-13 in the SEC. It is coming off a road series loss to Ole Miss and a narrow win over Kennesaw State in a mid-week showdown.

Although the Bulldogs haven't been able to consistently play at a high level, they've shown flashes of being a solid SEC baseball team.

A large reason for this is their returning talent.

“For me, they have some guys that have been around for a while. That’s the thing that sticks out the most," said Vitello. "If you haven’t heard the names that are in that lineup, when you go look at it again they’ll pop up because we’ve played those guys the last couple of years...

"We’re in that quirky period where COVID is still a factor as crazy as that sounds. So you have some rosters where you have some really older pieces or experienced pieces that are in play. We have a few of those too but they definitely do, especially at the plate.”

Leading the way at the plate for Georgia are Charlie Condon and Connor Tate. The pair hits .404 and .379, respectively. They've also combined for 32 home runs.

On the mound, the Bulldogs have decided to pitch Kolten Smith (2-1, 4.91 ERA) on Friday and Charlie Goldstein (3-1, 4.50 ERA) on Saturday. Sunday's starter is yet to be announced.

As a unit, they host a large number of left-handed pitchers that will match up well with the influx of lefties in the Vols' order, though.

First pitch in the series is set for 6 p.m. ET in Athens airing on SEC Network+. Andrew Lindsey will get the ball for the Vols for his fourth-straight weekend start.