On the heels of a historic 11-win season for the Tennessee football team, the athletic department exceeded one goal of its strategic plan.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Tennessee has already sold more than 70,000 tickets, well above its target of 61,000 tickets, the school announced Tuesday.

"In an era of stadium downsizing, Vol Nation continues to send a strong message that its passion is unrivaled with over 70,000 season tickets old and still five months until kickoff," Tennessee director of athletics Danny White said in a press release. "We envisioned that goal by year five when we launched Rise Glorious, but Vol Nation's unwavering support and the excitement surrounding the program allowed us to eclipse that benchmark in year one. We are ecstatic to be on the cusp of selling out our season ticket inventory!"

It marks the second-straight season that Tennessee has pushed past its season ticket goal through its "Rise Glorious" campaign–a comprehensive strategic plan the athletic department launched last year.

The goal last season was 56,000 tickets sold, a number that was surpassed by more than five thousand tickets.

Future goals includes 68,000 tickets for the 2024-25 season, 69,000 for the 2025-26 season and 70,000 for the 2026-27 season.

Winning helps.

Tennessee beat Florida, Alabama and Kentucky at home on its way to an 11-2 finish last season and will look to replicate that success in 2023 with home games against South Carolina, Texas A&M and two-time defending national champion Georgia on the schedule.

The Vols open their season in a neutral site game against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2 before hosting Austin Peay in their home opener on Sept. 9.

Tennessee finished 7-0 at Neyland Stadium last season.

