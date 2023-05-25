The anticipation for Tennessee football continues to skyrocket.

For the second time in 22 seasons, Tennessee has sold out its season ticket inventory with 70,500 purchased ahead of the 2023 season the school announced on Thursday.

Tennessee outsold the athletic department's strategic plan goal of 61,000 tickets by 9,500 along with a staggering 96% season ticket renewal rate.

"Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fan base in college sports," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a press release. "To be sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season is a testament to their unbridled passion and support of Tennessee football. We can't wait to see all our loyal fans on Rocky Top this fall!"

The "Rise Glorious" campaign, which launched in 2021, set a number of ticket sales goals to reach through 2026-27 and those numbers have been exceeded twice. A year ago, Tennessee sold 61,490, beating out the 56,000 benchmark.

There's good reason for excitement.

Tennessee is back upon the college football elite after winning 11 games and the Orange Bowl in head coach Josh Heupel's second season in 2022.

The Vols beat Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson behind one of the top offenses in the country and spent much of the season in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Tennessee has also reasserted its dominance at home. The Vols are 13-3 at Neyland Stadium over the last two seasons, including a 7-0 mark a year ago.