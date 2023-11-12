After three-straight weeks of positive movement in the polls, Tennessee is trending down with two games left on it schedule.

Following a 36-7 loss to Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, the Vols dropped seven spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, marking the first time Tennessee has fallen in the rankings since Oct. 22.

Tennessee's offense fell flat against the Tigers as its vaunted run game mustered just 83 yards and its defense was gashed by Missouri running back Cody Schrader, who rushed for 207 yards on 35 carries.

The Vols surrendered 530 yards of total offense.

Georgia maintained its No. 1 billing after routing Ole Miss, 52-17 at Sanford Stadium while Alabama stayed out at No. 8 following its 49-21 drubbing of Kentucky. LSU moved up to No. 15 after beating Florida, 52-35 and Missouri leapt to just outside the top 10 at No. 11.

Ole Miss fell to No. 13.

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) is out of contention for the SEC Eastern Division but can work itself into position for a more desirable bowl game with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Vols host top-ranked Georgia (10-0, 8-0) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS before closing out the season against Vanderbilt in Knoxville.