Chase Dollander shook off a slow start and tossed seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings but two innings made the difference for Arizona as No. 2 Tennessee lost 3-1 in its season opener at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix on Friday.

Blake Burke and Cal Stark led the Vols (0-1) with two hits each and Zane Denton recorded the team's lone RBI.

Tennessee had a few opportunities to score with runners on, but Arizona right-handed pitcher T.J. Nichols (1-0) also had a strong showing on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings and throwing six strikeouts while allowing just three hits and a run.

Mac Bingham had one hit and two RBIs in three at-bats for the Wildcats (1-0).

Christian Moore, in the two spot, singled to shallow right before Burke hit a hard ground ball into center field, allowing Moore to get all the way to third.

Moore tagged up and scored on the next at-bat after Denton flew out to center to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

Arizona answered in the bottom half, loading the bases after Dollander hit one batter, gave up a single and then walked another to set up Kiko Romero's sac-fly to bring Nik McClaughry across for the tying score.

The Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the second as Tony Bullard led off with a solo homerun over the left field wall, but Dollander recovered to retire the side with back-to-back strikeouts.

Dollander (0-1) settled in after giving up the homer. He retired nine-straight heading into the fifth inning when Arizona started to threaten for the first time in three innings.

His night came to close after his 81st pitch and Seth Halvorsen took over. Chase Davis singled to right on Halverson's second pitch to put a pair of runners on for the Wildcats with two outs, but Tennessee got out of the inning unscathed with a Garen Caulfield ground out at second.

Nichols continued his impressive performance against the Vols' first two batters of the sixth with two quick outs, but Logan Chambers gave Tennessee a base runner when Caulfield struggled to field his ball at second and made a late throw to first. Austen Jaslove flew out to left to end the frame empty handed.

Left hander Eric Orloff replaced Nichols to start the seventh and Cal Stark, pinch hitting for Charlie Taylor, immediately connected on an infield single to get the leadoff runner on for Tennessee.

Stark was thrown out at second on a fielder's choice hit by Jared Dickey, but Moore grounded out as the Vols were once again unable to take advantage with runners on base.

Halverson kept Arizona from extending its lead, though the Tennessee batting order wasn't able to take advantage of it. Mistakes in a new-look outfield in the eighth inning allowed the Wildcats to add the insurance they needed as both Dickey in center and left fielder Kyle Booker couldn't run down a few shallow hit balls that led to Bingham's RBI that scored Romero with two outs.

Left handed relief pitcher Kirby Connell replaced Halverson after his three strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work and closed out the eighth, preventing further damaged, but the Vols didn't capitalize on Stark's one out single. Dickey struck out looking on a Trevor Long pitch to end the game.

Tennessee was missing highly touted transfer short stop Maui Ahuna because of NCAA eligibility issues that ruled him inactive just hours before opening pitch and Jaslove started in his place.

The Vols will have an opportunity to bounce back on Saturday against Grand Canyon at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET on MLB Network.