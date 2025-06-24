Tennessee football 2027 QB target includes Vols as finalist for commitment

He will then commit on August 3, 2025, according to a report by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The list for Jayce 'Juice' Johnson includes the Vols alongside Texas A&M , Mississippi State , South Carolina and Florida State .

One of Tennessee football's priority targets at quarterback in the 2027 class has finalized his list to five schools.

Johnson ranks as a four-star out of Valdosta, Georgia. He is the No. 29 player in the 2027 class, No. 4 in the state and No. 5 quarterback in the cycle.

He was recently on a visit to Tennessee for the BBQ event at the end of May. Afterward, he caught up with VolReport.

"The interaction with many coaches is what stood out to me and my parents today," Johnson said.

The primary recruiters for Johnson have been head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Joey Halzle. That tandem has worked in the past to land the likes of five-star Faizon Brandon in the 2026 cycle.

What certainly helps in the recruitment of Johnson is familiarity within the offense. Johnson said he runs the same system at his high school which would allow him to step in and play earlier than most quarterback recruits would be expected to.

This experience combined with an elite arsenal of skills makes the fit between Johnson and Tennessee so intriguing. In May, he won QB MVP at Rivals Camp in Atlanta.

"That would be dope," Johnson said about playing for Heupel after the camp. "He's already experienced what I want to experience, so I can just take what he teaches me and apply it to my game, and hopefully get that Heisman."

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 38 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. Unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.