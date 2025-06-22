Tennessee football can't close the deal, loses target to Texas A&M

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He was just recently in Knoxville for his official visit last weekend.

However, Tristian Givens , a four-star and No. 74 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has committed to Texas A&M instead.

Tennessee football was a front-runner for one of the top edges in the country.

The Aggies got the last word in, though, and seemingly made the most of it. He is coming off his official to College Station and left committed to the program.

He had also taken a visit to see Washington who remained firmly in the mix.

Before his official visit to Tennessee, his most recent trip to Knoxville was for the popular 865 Live event.

"The environment, the coaches, the people around the staff," Givens said on what keeps him coming back on visits after the 865 Live showing. "They've always been the top dog."

Along with Josh Heupel himself, Givens has consistently heard from newly promoted outside linebacker coach Levorn 'Chop' Harbin.

Getting to see the fun side of Harbin while knowing how intense he is at practice to get the best out of players was an upside to the 865 Live visit.

"(My relationship with Coach Chop) is growing a lot. It's getting better and better each time I come," Givens said. "It was just different. You rarely see coaches having fun with their players and got a chance to see that."

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 34 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.