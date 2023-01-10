In 2022, Josh Heupel led Tennessee to an improbably successful season.

The second-year coach stunned the nation when recording an 11-2 record and an Orange Bowl win. The remarkable campaign featured impressive wins over Alabama, LSU and Clemson and a spot on top of the College Football Playoff rankings for a week.

Now, the attention has been turned to 2023.

The Vols will return a heap of talent while also losing key contributors. Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman, Darnell Wright, Jerome Carvin, Jeremy Banks and Byron Young headline the class of players that will likely be selected in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

However, Joe Milton III, Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright, Dylan Sampson, Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, Squirrel White, Jacob Warren, Cooper Mays, Tyler Baron and Aaron Beasley will return to lead the team onward.

Joining the returners are also a list of impressive transfers. Keenan Pili, Dont'e Thorton, Andrej Karic and Omarr Norman-Lott are just some of the players joining through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Tennessee also brings in the No. 11 recruiting class in the country with the likes of Nico Iamaleava, Daevin Hobbs, Arion Carter, Caleb Herring, Chandavian Bradley, Nathan Leacock, Ethan Davis and Jordan Matthews entering as freshmen.



Due to this combination of departures, returners and entering talent, it is tough to peg where the Vols will start or finish in next year's rankings. A lot of the season will revolve around currently unanswered questions.

However, multiple publications have put together way-too-early top 25 rankings that feature the Vols.

Here is where Tennessee lands as of now:

– The Sports News: No. 5

– Athlon Sports: No. 9

– The Blade: No. 14

– Action Network: No. 18

As seen from the varying rankings, many people disagree on how successful next year will be for the Vols. One obstacle that is constantly in Tennessee's way, though, is a tough SEC schedule.

Next year is no different.