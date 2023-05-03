Tennessee closed out spring football with plenty of positive momentum last month.

The Vols—fresh off of an 11-win season—head into the offseason with high expectations despite losing a number of key pieces to the NFL.

With spring practices concluded around college football, ESPN released its Post-Spring Top 25 on Wednesday, which had Tennessee just outside the top 10 at No. 11.

A number of Tennessee's 2023 opponents made the top 10, including two-time defending national champion Georgia at No. 1 and Alabama at No. 6. Kentucky came in at No. 24.

Though Tennessee lost record-breaking quarterback Hendon Hooker and Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jalin Hyatt, the Vols return experience in quarterback Joe Milton III, who appeared in nine games and started two last season.

At receiver, Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton are coming back after impressive campaigns in 2022 though all three were either limited or do not participate in spring.

Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season before being unseated by Hooker, but heading into his third season in the program, exits spring as the unquestioned starter after throwing for 971 yards passing and 10 touchdowns.

"Did the Volunteers catch lightning in a bottle last year with quarterback Hendon Hooker and receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman? We're going to find out this season as all three of them will be playing in the NFL," ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach wrote. "Michigan transfer quarterback Joe Milton III worked with the No. 1 offense throughout the spring after performing well in a 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Freshman Nicholaus Iamaleava, the No. 6 pocket passer in the ESPN 300, looked the part. He's 6-foot-6 and wasn't overwhelmed by the tempo of coach Josh Heupel's hurry-up offense.

"Receiver Bru McCoy missed the spring and Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton was held out of the spring game. The Volunteers have to get a lot better on defense if they're going to contend with Georgia in the SEC East."

Tennessee opens its season against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Currently, ESPN's Football Power Football Index projects the Vols to win 8.2 games.