As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. Following a grueling October stretch that includes games against Texas A&M and road contests against Alabama and Kentucky, the Vols return to Neyland Stadium for their final non-conference game of the season vs. UConn on Nov. 4. Here is a closer look at the Huskies.

ABOUT THE HUSKIES

Head coach: Jim Mora (second season, 6-7) 2022 record: 6-7 vs. Tennessee all-time: First meeting UConn left the American Athletic Conference in 2019 and has been competing as an independent for the last three seasons. Following a six-year stretch without making a bowl game, former UCLA coach Jim Mora led the Huskies to six wins and an appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in his first season in 2022. They are hoping for similar success in Year 2 with some returning starters on both sides of the ball.

KEY RETURNERS

Zion Turner, QB Stats: 149-of-258 passing, 1,407 yards, 9 touchdowns, 10 interceptions Victor Rosa, RB Stats: 140 carries, 636 yards, 11 touchdowns Kevens Clercius, WR Stats: 24 receptions, 288 yards, 1 touchdown Eric Watts, DE Stats: 47 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles Jackson Mitchell, LB Stats: 140 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception

OFFENSE

UConn ranked 124th nationally in total offense last season, averaging 303.2 yards per game. The Huskies return wide receiver Kevens Clercius and running back Victor Rosa, who led the team in rushing with 636 yards and 11 touchdowns on 140 carries. The run game should be a strong suit of the team with Rosa back and four returning starters on the offensive line. As for quarterback, there will be a battle in fall camp. Former Maine signal caller Joseph Fagnano was added from the transfer portal and he will go up against Zion Turner and Ta'Quan Roberson, both of which played last season. Turner played in all 13 games, passing for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

DEFENSE

Defensively, UConn limited opponents to 380.5 yards per game and return a number of starters from that unit. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell finished fourth in the nation in total tackles last season, recording 140 along with 4.5 sacks and an interception. Up front, defensive end Eric Watts is back after making 47 tackles and a team-high seven sacks. On the back end, corner Malcolm Bell and safeties Durantae Jones and Malik Dixon-Williams return to starting roles. Dixon-Williams had 87 tackles and two interceptions while defending six passes and Jones tallied 98 tackles and an interception.

GAME OUTLOOK