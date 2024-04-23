Tennessee football walk-on DL Camron Douglas enters transfer portal
Tennessee football has lost a reserve defensive lineman to the transfer portal.
After spending two seasons with the Vols as a walk-on, Camron Douglas has entered the transfer portal. This was first reported by Rivals.com's NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter.
He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Douglas joined the team for the 2022 campaign that featured the Vols earn an 11-2 record with an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson. He did not appear in any games during that season, though, and earned a redshirt.
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Douglas did not see the field either. He provided depth and was valuable in practice but did not play in any games.
The defensive tackle did see action in the recent 2024 Orange and White Game.
Douglas was given a three-star rating in the class of 2022. He was considered the No. 44 player in Tennessee out of Brownsville where he played at Haywood High School.
Despite holding offers from Vanderbilt, Illinois, Memphis and others, he chose to walk-on with the Vols instead.
