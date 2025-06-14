Tennessee football's 5-star QB commit Faizon Brandon is back in Knoxville

He has been committed to the Vols since August 3, 2024, without any momentum around a possible flip.

Faizon Brandon , the No. 2 overall recruit and top-ranked signal caller, is back on Rocky Top this weekend.

Brandon has garnered plenty of attention throughout his recruitment as one of the top players on the board at any position.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman pegged him as the recruit he'd want to build his team around in the 2026 cycle.

"If we were building a class around one 2026 prospect, Brandon would be the choice," Spiegelman wrote. "The No. 1 quarterback in the Rivals250 is squarely in the conversation for No. 1 player overall in this 2026 class at the most important position. Brandon was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina after leading Grimsley to a state title last season and has continued to make necessary steps in his development as a passer."

Brandon joins a long list of highly-touted recruits to check out Knoxville this weekend. Notably, five-star wide receiver and No. 5 overall recruit Tristen Keys is taking a visit, as well.

Other notable visitors lined up to be on campus this weekend are four-star edge rusher Tristian Givens, four-star linebacker TJ White, four-star athlete Legend Bey, four-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert, four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge and three-star cornerback Jamyan Theodore.

Tennessee currently holds 10 commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 22 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by Brandon as the lone five-star at the moment. Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, wide receiver Tyran Evans and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.