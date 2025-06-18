Tennessee football suffers decommitment from wide receiver recruit

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"Thank you to Coach Heupel, Coach Kelsey Pope, Coach Joey Halzle, and the entire Vol staff for believing in me. I appreciate everything you've done for me and my family."

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I've decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee," Evans wrote.

Tyran Evans , a three-star out of Cornelius, North Carolina, is reopening his recruitment. He made the announcement on his Twitter/X account.

Tennessee football has lost the commitment of one of the wide receivers previously in the boat for the 2026 cycle.

Evans committed to Tennessee on Jan. 5, 2025. He was set to visit the Vols this upcoming weekend, but it is unclear if he will still take the visit to Knoxville.

In early June, Evans checked out Kentucky. Afterward, he got a look at NC State. It's these three schools that were seemingly the biggest factors and that he'd be choosing between.

Along with those three programs, he holds offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Back in November of 2024, Evans caught up with VolReport to give his thoughts on Tennessee. This was just a couple months prior to his initial commitment to UT.

This was just after he picked up his Vols offer on November 5.

"It was a great phone call with the coaches,” Evans said. “They let me know I had an offer."

The staff at Tennessee saw the upside of Evans' playmaking ability, leading to the recruitment and eventual commitment.

Evans got his high school career started at Charlotte Chambers before moving over to Hough. He notched 36 catches for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of 13 games played this past season

"The staff at Tennessee likes that I'm explosive and productive," Evans said.

The Vols now hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 31 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and the most recent addition, safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.