The 2023 college football season is just around the corner. Only 100 days away to be exact.

Tennessee, which went 11-2 overall with a 6-2 mark in SEC play and defeated Clemson in the Orange Bowl last season, is set to kickoff its 2023 slate on Saturday, September 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

100 days out from the Vols' season opener under third-year head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee has already been tabbed as a heavy favorite over its Week 1 opponent.

According to Caesar's Sportsbook, Tennessee has opened as 29-point favorite over Virginia for the neutral-site matchup in the Music City. In terms of Draft Kings Sportsbook, the Vols are still a four-touchdown favorite at 27 points.

Looking at Virginia, the Cavaliers – who were in Year One under head coach Tony Elliott – went just 3-7 overall in 2022 and 1-6 in the ACC.

Kickoff time has yet to be determined for the September 2 contest.