He stands as the No. 231 ranked player in the country after previously being unranked. He is also the No. 24 player in the state and No. 97 wide receiver in the class.

Radarious Jackson , a wide receiver from Memphis, was bumped up to a four-star rating in the update. He previously sat as a three-star before the update.

With the newly released Rivals250 for the 2025 class, a Tennessee football commit has received a bump.

Jackson stands at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and has shown off the ability to make big plays. For Sheffield, he is a deep ball threat who tracks throws well to score long touchdowns.

He is on the same 7v7 team as fellow four-star Vol commit George MacIntyre who played his hand in peer recruiting the wide out.

Jackson is also coming off a season that ended with him hoisting the 3A Mr. Tennessee Football Award.

He ultimately chose Tennessee over Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The commit was on campus a year ago for the Vols' win over Texas A&M, as well. With a 'Checker Neyland' environment, many recruits were in attendance and left with positive impressions.

Jackson is joined by Joakim Dodson as wide receiver commits in the class. The pair are two of four in-state commits at this point joining MacIntyre and Ethan Utley.

After the updated rankings, the Vols' 2025 class sits at No. 13 in the country and No. 8 in the new-look 16-team SEC.