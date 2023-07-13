Chris Ledlum's stay in Knoxville was a short one.

The 6-foot-6, 225 pound forward who transferred to Tennessee from Harvard in May has re-entered the transfer portal a school spokesperson confirmed to VolReport on Thursday.

Ledlum was one of a number of impressive transfer additions for the Vols during their offseason roster moves. Tennessee also added guard Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate) and guard Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado).

Ledlum was an All-Ivy League selection after averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists with the Crimson last season. He averaged 47.3% shooting from the field.

Tennessee is set to return much of its production next season with leading scorer Santiago Vescovi and assist leader Zakai Zeigler returning. Guards Josiah-Jordan James and Jahmai Mashack round out an experienced back court. Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo lead the front court.

Tennessee had seemingly filled its 13 scholarship spots but with Ledlum gone, it opens up another. James, who had initially entered the NBA Draft process before deciding to return for a fifth season, is not currently on scholarship.