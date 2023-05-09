Tennessee forward Julian Phillips earns NBA Combine invite
Tennessee freshman forward Julian Phillips has been invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine the league announced on Tuesday.
Though senior guard Josiah-Jordan James, senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua and senior forward Uros Plavsic also declared for the NBA Draft, Phillips was the lone Tennessee player invited.
The 6-foot-8 Phillips, who was a highly touted five-star prospect in the 2022 class, appeared in 32 games and started 25. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 points per game, shooting 41.1% from the field on the season.
He spent the first two months of the season in the starting rotation as James was sidelined with knee soreness. Phillips scored a season-high 25 points versus Southern Cal in the Battle 4 Atlantis and finished with 15 points or more in four other games.
Phillips' impressive campaign came to a halt after suffering a hip flexor injury in the first half of the Missouri game on Feb. 11. He missed the next four games but returned in Tennessee's 75-57 thumping of Arkansas in the second to last regular season game.
For the remainder of the season, Phillips came off of the bench but played a critical role, seeing 12-plus minutes per game. He scored 10 points in the Vols' 79-71 loss to Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
The Combine is slated for May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
