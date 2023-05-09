Tennessee freshman forward Julian Phillips has been invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine the league announced on Tuesday.

Though senior guard Josiah-Jordan James, senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua and senior forward Uros Plavsic also declared for the NBA Draft, Phillips was the lone Tennessee player invited.

The 6-foot-8 Phillips, who was a highly touted five-star prospect in the 2022 class, appeared in 32 games and started 25. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 points per game, shooting 41.1% from the field on the season.

He spent the first two months of the season in the starting rotation as James was sidelined with knee soreness. Phillips scored a season-high 25 points versus Southern Cal in the Battle 4 Atlantis and finished with 15 points or more in four other games.

Phillips' impressive campaign came to a halt after suffering a hip flexor injury in the first half of the Missouri game on Feb. 11. He missed the next four games but returned in Tennessee's 75-57 thumping of Arkansas in the second to last regular season game.

For the remainder of the season, Phillips came off of the bench but played a critical role, seeing 12-plus minutes per game. He scored 10 points in the Vols' 79-71 loss to Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Combine is slated for May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.