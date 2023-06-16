The team will next compete in the FIBA U19 Men's World Cub in Debrecen, Hungary beginning June 24.

The Tennessee sophomore forward, who competed alongside teammate Freddie Dilione V at the USA Men's U19 National Team camp in Colorado this month, has made the final 12-man roster.

The camp began at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs on June 11 with 35 invitees. Both Awaka and Dilione were among 18 finalists before the final players were selected.

The tournament includes 16 international teams that will play over the course of eight days. The USA team will compete in Group B with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in the preliminary round on June 24-27.

Awaka had an impressive freshman season in 2022-23 and is expected to be factor on a Tennessee team that returns a number of key players next season.

The 6-foot-8 Awaka appeared in 34 games and was the right players off of the bench eight times. He averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and led the Vols in offensive rebounds in SEC games with 1.83 per game.