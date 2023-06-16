News More News
Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka makes USA Men's U19 National Team roster

Maryland forward Patrick Emilien (15) and guard Hakim Hart (13) attempt to block Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) as he goes up to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tobe Awaka is heading to Europe.

The Tennessee sophomore forward, who competed alongside teammate Freddie Dilione V at the USA Men's U19 National Team camp in Colorado this month, has made the final 12-man roster.

The team will next compete in the FIBA U19 Men's World Cub in Debrecen, Hungary beginning June 24.

The camp began at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs on June 11 with 35 invitees. Both Awaka and Dilione were among 18 finalists before the final players were selected.

The tournament includes 16 international teams that will play over the course of eight days. The USA team will compete in Group B with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in the preliminary round on June 24-27.

Awaka had an impressive freshman season in 2022-23 and is expected to be factor on a Tennessee team that returns a number of key players next season.

The 6-foot-8 Awaka appeared in 34 games and was the right players off of the bench eight times. He averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and led the Vols in offensive rebounds in SEC games with 1.83 per game.

