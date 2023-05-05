Tennessee guard B.J. Edwards is in the transfer portal after one season.

On3's Jamie Shaw reported the news on Friday.

Edwards signed with the Vols in the 2022-23 recruiting class as a four-star prospect out of Knoxville Catholic High School.

As a freshman, Edwards' playing time was limited. He appeared in 14 games and averaged 1.2 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assiststs.

Edwards turned in one of his best performances in Tennessee's 86-85 loss to Missouri, scoring 4 points on 50% shooting in six minutes on the floor.

Edwards is the second Tennessee player to enter the transfer portal since the 2022-23 season ended in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in March. Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua entered the portal in March while also declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft alongside Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and Uros Plavsic.

All four players retiained the option to return to the team.

Tennessee has also used the portal to its advantage, adding USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey, Harvard forward Chris Ledlum and Northern Colorado forward Dalton Knecht.

The Vols will return leading scorer Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack to the backcourt next season.