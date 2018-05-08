During the heyday of Phillip Fulmer’s time as Tennessee’s head coach, the Vols consistently mined North Carolina for top talent.

Jeremy Pruitt is focused on reigniting that tradition, recruiting a slew of 2019, 2020s and beyond from the Tar Heel State.

The latest North Carolina native to pickup an offer from the Vols is 2021 defensive tackle Payton Page, who received his first college scholarship after area recruiter Brian Niedermeyer stopped by Dudley High (N.C.) late last week. In a 24-hour period, Page got offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M and North Carolina.

“My dad told me about (the Tennessee offer) and I was really excited. I just tried to stay calm though,” Page said.

“It was a real surprise for me. I didn’t know any of this was coming. I didn’t know what to say. I was in shock. My high school coach told me I have to get ready because more (offers) are coming and be humble.”

As a 6-foot-4, 290-pound freshman, Page recorded 40 tackles and 3.5 TFLs mainly playing as a 1-or 3-technique tackle for Dudley.

“I play basketball, and that really helps with my footwork,” he said. I watch a lot of JJ Watt on YouTube and that helps me with my technique and moves”.

With his recruitment just getting started, Page has only visited Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina, but he’s planning on “definitely going to get up to Tennessee” in the future.