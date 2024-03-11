Dalton Knecht has been named on nearly every award watchlist since November.

Now, the Tennessee superstar guard has some hardware.

Knecht, who helped the Vols win their first outright conference title in 16 years behind a plethora of historic scoring performances this season, is the SEC Player of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Knecht continues to make an impact in his lone season with Tennessee.

The Northern Colorado transfer is the first Vols player to earn the SEC's top individual honor since Grant Williams won it in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Knecht is the 14th player in program history to be named player of the year.

On the heels of a championship-winning regular season, Knecht was Tennessee's catalyst offensively. He averaged 24.8 points per game and scored 30-plus points seven times. Knecht reached the 40-point threshold in Tennessee's last outing against Kentucky on Saturday.

Knecht was stellar in SEC play, becoming just the second player in the league over the last 22 seasons to average 25.5 points per game. The average was the highest among Division I players in conference play since the 2019-20 season.

Knecht averaged 50.8% field goal shooting but was even more productive on the road. He averaged 43.0% from three-point range in true road games and sparked comeback wins at Georgia and Vanderbilt with 36 and 32 points, respectively.

In the Vols' SEC title-clinching win at South Carolina last week, Knecht scored a game-high 26 points, including five-made 3-pointers as Tennessee held off the Gamecocks in the final minute to win 66-59.

Among Knecht's other achievements as it relates to the SEC was becoming the first player in the conference to record consecutive 35-point games since former LSU forward Shaquille O'Neal did it in February 1999.

Knecht is the first player with six-straight 25-point games since South Carolina guard Devan Downey recorded six in a row in 2010 and the second player in the past 14 seasons with at least five 35-point games and seven 30-point games alongside Arkansas guard Mason Jones in 2019-20.

Knecht owns five of the top nine single-game point totals by any SEC player this season.

He has chance to add to the record books over the next month, too. So does his Tennessee team.

The Vols enter the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville this week as the top seed and are in strong contention for one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

It would mark the first 1-seed in program history.

With a double-bye, Tennessee will face the winner of 8-seed LSU and 9-seed Mississippi State in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday at 1 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena.