Before landing the job at Tennessee, head coach Josh Heupel made stops at multiple programs.

One of these is SEC East foe Missouri. Heupel served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-17.

During this time, Heupel helped quarterback Drew Lock put together one of the best careers in Tigers history. This was Heupel's final stop before landing his first head coaching job at UCF.

On Saturday, Heupel's Vols will make the trip to Columbia. This is his second time returning to the school after he led Tennessee to a 62-24 win during his first year with the Vols.

Ahead of his return, Heupel gave a nod to the staff and players that helped him during his stop with Missouri.

"When I think back to that time period, I think about the people first and foremost," said Heupel. "A lot of people that were influential. I still have a lot of those people that are with me, former players that played there, young coaches that have been with me over the last six years. What we were able to build there, from when we took it over to where we left it, really proud of what we did. That only happens because you've got quality people that are extremely competitive but care about the people around them. There's a lot of those players that I'm still in contact with, that see and hear from frequently. It's one of the great stops on my journey."

One of these former players that Heupel is still in close contact with is Alec Abeln. The current Tennessee tight end coach was an offensive lineman, tight end and fullback for Heupel with the Tigers.

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee also coached with Heupel at Missouri along with UCF.

However, when Tennessee makes the trip to face the Tigers this weekend, Heupel won't pay much attention to the history. Instead, he is focused on the game at hand.

“Saturday will totally be about the ballgame," said Heupel. "The trip into Columbia, we understand what we are getting into. There’s a lot of good people that have been and are important to the journey that my wife and I and our family have been on. I’m very thankful to those people for helping me and my career.”

Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET airing on CBS. The winner will be in a good position to have a minimum finish of second in the SEC East as the season winds down.