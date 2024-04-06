Tennessee hits its way past Auburn, evens series
Dalton Bargo and Christian Moore mashed home runs in the second inning and No. 4 Tennessee never looked back against Auburn on Saturday.
The Vols rode an early lead behind strong hitting and pitching from starter Drew Beam to beat the Tigers, 12-2 in seven innings and even the three-game series at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.
Tennessee is 25-6 overall and 6-5 in SEC play.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
After plating three runs in the top half of the first before being outscored 8-2 the rest of the way in series-opening loss on Friday, the Vols left little doubt behind a productive afternoon at the plate.
Tennessee hitters combined for six home runs, probably none more significant than Blake Burke's solo homer in the fourth, the 41st of his career and a new program record.
Though Burke made history with one swing in the fourth, it was swings from Bargo and Moore that had Tennessee up comfortably by then. Bargo blasted two home runs in the game while Moore hit his with the bases loaded to all but put Auburn (18-12, 2-9 SEC) out of reach just two innings in.
Dylan Dreiling homered in the third and sixth inning.
Moore paced the Vols at the plate, going 3-of-5 with a career-high six RBIs while Bargo and Dreiling each finished 2-of-4 with a combined five RBIs.
Beam (4-1) protected the Vols' lead with a dominating showing on the mound. The right-hander allowed just three hits while striking out eight in 7.0 innings of work. He tossed 65 strikes in 98 total pitches and retired 13 of the last 17 batters he faced.
LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Dalton Bargo (L) - 3B
6. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
7. Dean Curley (R) - SS
8. Reese Chapman (L) - DH
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
RHP Drew Beam
Auburn
1. Mason Maners (L) - LF
2. Cooper Weiss (R) - SS
3. Ike Irish (L) - C
4. Cooper McMurray (L) - 1B
5. Chris Stanfield (R) - CF
6. Christian Hall (L) - DH
7. Cade Belyeu (L) - RF
8. Javon Hernandez (R) - 2B
9. Deric Fabian (R) - 3B
RHP Conner McBride
HOW IT HAPPENED
Unlike Game 1 on Friday, it took more than one inning to get on the board in Game 2. Bargo put Tennessee in front 1-0 early with a one-out solo home run to left field in the top of the second.
Hunter Ensley drew a walk in the following at-bat and Curley doubled through the left side to get two runners in scoring position. A Cal Stark walk loaded the bases with two outs for Moore as Tennessee returned to the top of its order.
Moore paid off the runner, mashing a home run to right-center to clear the bases and swell the Vols' lead to a commanding 5-0.
Dreiling continued the hit parade in the third, leading off with a home run to right and Bargo hit his second longball of the game to add two more runs and push the Tennessee lead to 8-0.
Burke homered to start the fourth, setting the new program record in career home runs and putting the Vols ahead 9-0, just one run shy of the run-rule. Meanwhile, Beam continued to shut down the Auburn line up, holding the Tigers to just one hit while striking out five and retiring seven-straight batters through four innings.
Dreiling put Tennessee into run-rule territory with his second home run, a solo blast to right with two outs in the sixth.
The Vols added some run-rule insurance in the seventh. After Hunter Ensley and Dean Curley led off the frame with back-to-back hits, Moore doubled to left-center to score both and stretch Tennessee's lead to 12-0.
Auburn scored two runs in the bottom half of the seventh on two wild pitches, but Beam was able to prevent further damage with runners on ensure the Vols' 10th run-rule victory in 31 games.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1. Dalton Bargo goes opposite field to give Tennessee early lead
2. Christian Moore grand slam blows game open in the second inning
3. Blake Burke sets program record with 41st career home run in the fourth
UP NEXT
Tennessee is now on the cusp of its third-straight conference series win.
The Vols will look to claim the series in a rubber match Game 3 on Sunday before returning to Knoxville for a five-game home-stand that includes a three-game series against LSU next week.
First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––