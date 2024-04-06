Dalton Bargo and Christian Moore mashed home runs in the second inning and No. 4 Tennessee never looked back against Auburn on Saturday.

The Vols rode an early lead behind strong hitting and pitching from starter Drew Beam to beat the Tigers, 12-2 in seven innings and even the three-game series at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Tennessee is 25-6 overall and 6-5 in SEC play.

After plating three runs in the top half of the first before being outscored 8-2 the rest of the way in series-opening loss on Friday, the Vols left little doubt behind a productive afternoon at the plate.

Tennessee hitters combined for six home runs, probably none more significant than Blake Burke's solo homer in the fourth, the 41st of his career and a new program record.

Though Burke made history with one swing in the fourth, it was swings from Bargo and Moore that had Tennessee up comfortably by then. Bargo blasted two home runs in the game while Moore hit his with the bases loaded to all but put Auburn (18-12, 2-9 SEC) out of reach just two innings in.

Dylan Dreiling homered in the third and sixth inning.

Moore paced the Vols at the plate, going 3-of-5 with a career-high six RBIs while Bargo and Dreiling each finished 2-of-4 with a combined five RBIs.

Beam (4-1) protected the Vols' lead with a dominating showing on the mound. The right-hander allowed just three hits while striking out eight in 7.0 innings of work. He tossed 65 strikes in 98 total pitches and retired 13 of the last 17 batters he faced.