Nate Snead worked out of a bases-loaded jam in a one-run game in the third inning and Tennessee piled on at the plate the rest of the way against Ole Miss Sunday.

After giving up a late lead and falling to the Rebels in a series-evening loss on Saturday, the No. 8 Vols responded with a resounding 15-4 victory in Game 3 in seven innings to claim their first SEC series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

It marked the second game in the series that the Vols' run-ruled Ole Miss.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee batters accounted for five home runs on 13 hits. Christian Moore, Billy Amick, Kavares Tears, Dean Curley and Dylan Dreiling each homered while Amick's fifth-inning grand slam put the exclamation point on the afternoon.

Snead (5-1), the left-handed pitcher was masterful out of the bullpen, tossing six strikeouts and allowing six hits and three runs in 4.2 inning of work in relief of starter Zander Sechrist.