Tennessee hits past Ole Miss, picks up first SEC series win
Nate Snead worked out of a bases-loaded jam in a one-run game in the third inning and Tennessee piled on at the plate the rest of the way against Ole Miss Sunday.
After giving up a late lead and falling to the Rebels in a series-evening loss on Saturday, the No. 8 Vols responded with a resounding 15-4 victory in Game 3 in seven innings to claim their first SEC series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
It marked the second game in the series that the Vols' run-ruled Ole Miss.
Tennessee batters accounted for five home runs on 13 hits. Christian Moore, Billy Amick, Kavares Tears, Dean Curley and Dylan Dreiling each homered while Amick's fifth-inning grand slam put the exclamation point on the afternoon.
Snead (5-1), the left-handed pitcher was masterful out of the bullpen, tossing six strikeouts and allowing six hits and three runs in 4.2 inning of work in relief of starter Zander Sechrist.
STARTING LINEUPS
TENNESSEE
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
6. Robin Villeneuve (R) - DH
7. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
8. Cannon Peebles (B) - C
9. Dean Curley (R) - SS
LHP Zander Sechrist
OLE MISS
1. Jackson Ross (R) - 1B
2. Andrew Fischer (L) - 3B
3. Ethan Lege (R) - LF
4. Ethan Groff (R) - CF
5. Treyson Hughes (L) - RF
6. Luke Hill (R) - SS
7. Bo Gatlin (R) - DH
8. Reagan Burford (R) - 2B
9. Campbell Smithwick (L) - C
RHP Brayden Jones
HOW IT HAPPENED
It was close early. After Tennessee plated two runs in the first off of Tears home run to right-center field, Ole Miss answered with a Campbell Smithwick RBI in the second to cut the Vols' lead to 2-1.
The Rebels threatened again in the third, loading the bases with two outs as Snead came out of the bullpen to try and get Tennessee out of trouble. He did, forcing Luke Hill to ground into a fielder's choice to leave Ole Miss empty-handed.
It proved to be the turning point as the Vols plated five runs in the bottom half on home runs from Moore and Dreiling to swell the lead to 5-1 through three.
Tennessee added two more in the fourth with Curley mashing a solo shot to left and Amick doubling to left-center to score Blake Burke. Curley followed it up with an RBI single through the right side in the fifth to open up a commanding 11-3 advantage.
If Tennessee's batters hadn't asserted their dominance, they did later in fifth when Amick cleared the bases with a grand slam to lead 15-3.
Ole Miss scored in the seventh in an effort to avoid the run-rule for the second time in the series, but it was too little, too late.
Snead capped a strong outing with a pop up to Burke at first base to end the game early.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1. Billy Amick grand slam to get Vols past run-rule threshold
2. Dylan Dreiling three-run home run blows open game
3. Kavares Tears sets tone at the plate with two-run homer
UP NEXT
Tennessee heads into the final stretch of March in good shape.
Fresh off of an overall successful series, the Vols host Tennessee Tech in the midweek slate before another three-game home tilt with Georgia in Knoxville next weekend.
Tennessee will play Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET (SEC Network+) and open its series against Georgia on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network+).
