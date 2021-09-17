Tennessee likes the makeup of three-star Bryce Thornton of Milton

Three-star defensive back Bryce Thornton has eight offers to date – six of which hail from Power 5 programs. Tennessee offered the Alpharetta, Ga. standout back in April and have been keeping close tabs on him since. “Coach [Willie] Martinez and I have a good relationship. We talk every couple of days just about,” Thornton told Volquest. “He likes how hungry I am and how I love the game of football.” The 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete plays a little of everything for Milton while starting at free safety for the 7-A program. Through the season’s first three games, Thornton has already matched his 2020 interception total of three, returning one for six in the season lid-lifter. “I like making interceptions and I love to hit,” the 2023 prospect said. “It’s fun for me and exciting. I prefer defense over offense, though some programs are looking at me for both.” Thornton lines up in the backfield and at wideout on occasion, while also returning both kicks and punts for his high school squad.

Earlier in June, the prospect took in Tennessee on an unofficial visit. While there, he was able to view the facilities, Neyland Stadium and learn about the academic side of being a student-athlete. “I liked it. I really liked the feel,” the three-star said of Tennessee this summer. “That stadium is really, really big. The weight room was nice and it really felt like a cool college environment.” The offer sheet lists Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Oregon, West Virginia, UCF and Miami (OH) at the moment. Thornton only camped with the Bulldogs this summer, so Tennessee and Georgia were the only stops he made in June. “I really was just trying to see who wanted me this summer,” the safety said. “I feel like Tennessee really wants me. I talk to them, Georgia and Miami the most. I’m looking for a program who is going to build me up and prepare me for the next level. I also want to become a better person wherever I go.” Thornton doesn’t know when, but he hopes to be at Neyland Stadium for a game this fall. And one thing the Volunteers have going in their favor is the commit of offensive line teammate Mo Clipper for the 2022 class.

Tennessee offered 2023 Bryce Thornton back in April and have been keeping close tabs ever since. (Rivals.com)