{{ timeAgo('2023-01-09 13:51:56 -0600') }}

Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee senior linebacker Juwan Mitchell has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Tennessee senior linebacker Juwan Mitchell has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel)
Tyler Mansfield • VolReport
As the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle is currently in full swing across the college football landscape, Tennessee has been busy navigating through it.

While the Vols have lost multiple players – and also added a few – through the portal, Josh Heupel's program suffered another departure on Monday afternoon as veteran linebacker Juwan Mitchell entered his name, a source told VolReport.

A 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior defender, Mitchell previously played at Texas before suiting up for Tennessee the past two seasons. After making eight tackles in 2021, Mitchell tallied 43 – including an interception – in 2022. His top performance from this past year came in the Vols' win over Kentucky, as he had eight tackles and a pick.

In his final outing with Tennessee, Mitchell – a Newark, New Jersey native who began his career at Butler Community College before landing at Texas – made two tackles in the Vols' Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

