I am the publisher of VolReport.com, the Tennessee site on the Rivals.com network.
As the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle is currently in full swing across the college football landscape, Tennesseehas been busy navigating through it.
While the Vols have lost multiple players – and also added a few – through the portal, Josh Heupel's program suffered another departure on Monday afternoon as veteran linebacker Juwan Mitchell entered his name, a source told VolReport.
A 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior defender, Mitchell previously played at Texas before suiting up for Tennessee the past two seasons. After making eight tackles in 2021, Mitchell tallied 43 – including an interception – in 2022. His top performance from this past year came in the Vols' win over Kentucky, as he had eight tackles and a pick.
In his final outing with Tennessee, Mitchell – a Newark, New Jersey native who began his career at Butler Community College before landing at Texas – made two tackles in the Vols' Orange Bowl win over Clemson.