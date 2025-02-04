Tennessee loses 4-star DB commit Onis Konanbanny to Florida

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He was ranked as the No. 160 player int he class and No. 17 at his position.

Onis Konanbanny , a four-star cornerback from Columbia, South Carolina, has flipped his commitment to Florida .

Tennessee football is down a secondary member of its 2025 class.

Konanbanny has been committed to Tennessee since August 23. This came during a visit to Knoxville.

He also took a trip in July and an official visit on June 20.

His initial decision went to the Vols over Florida State. However, this time, it was the Gators out of the Sunshine State to catch his attention.

He took a visit to Gainesville late in the season to get the wheels in motion for what ended up being the flip.

This leaves Timothy Merritt, Tre Poteat, Dylan Lewis, Sidney Walton and Tyler Redmond as defensive back commits. Konanbanny was the highest-rated member of that group.

The Vols' group ranked No. 12 in the country heading into Tuesday.