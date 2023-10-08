Tennessee didn’t play on Saturday but circumstances around college football allowed the Vols to move in the polls.

On a bye week following its 41-20 win over South Carolina on Sept. 30, Tennessee jumped three spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

The Vols moved up from No. 18 to No. 17 in the USA TODAY/Coaches Poll.

Tennessee’s upward trajectory was a result of two teams ahead of it losing in Missouri and Kentucky.

The Tigers dropped a 49-38 shootout vs. LSU while the Wildcats were routed at Georgia, 51-13.

Georgia maintained its No. 1 ranking while Alabama stayed out at No. 11 after beating Texas A&M, 26-20.

Ole Miss is up to No. 13 following its win over Arkansas and LSU came in at No. 22.

Kentucky fell to No. 25 and Missouri dropped out of the rankings.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) hosts Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tennessee is 2-0 coming off of a bye week under head coach Josh Heupel.