Tennessee entered the weekend facing its biggest test to date and passed emphatically.

In a top five tilt with heavy SEC and national implications, the Vols won two of three games to claim their fifth-straight series win over Kentucky in Lexington.

The performances moved Tennessee up in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday, jumping one spot to No. 3 as it inches towards the final month of the regular season.

The Vols (33-7, 12-6 SEC) are the third highest ranked SEC team, placing behind No. 1 Texas A&M and No. 2 Arkansas, which are coming off of series wins over Alabama and South Carolina, respectively.

Kentucky traded places with Tennessee, dropping to No. 4 while Vanderbilt moved to the edge of the top 10 at No. 11 after taking two of three from Florida and Georgia up four places to No. 20 after a series win over Ole Miss.

Alabama and South Carolina fell to No. 23 and No. 24, respectively.