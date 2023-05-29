It was announced on Monday that the Vols will travel to South Carolina to play in Clemsons ' regional.

Following a 38-19 regular season record and first-round loss in the SEC Tournament, Tennessee has been given its destination for the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee earned the 2-seed in the regional. Charlotte and Lipscomb earned the three and four seeds, respectively.

To open the regional, the Vols will face the 49ers. The winner will play the winner of the Tigers and Bisons with the loser heading to the loser's bracket.

The winner of the regional will face the winner of Auburn's regional in a Super Regional.

This is the first time Tennessee will be forced to travel for a regional since 2019.

However, the program has never advanced through a regional on the road. All five Super Regional appearances have come through a Knoxville Regional.

This is the 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in Vols' history. It is the fourth under Tony Vitello.