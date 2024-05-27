Tennessee No. 1 seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament
For the second time in three years, Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The NCAA Tournament field of 64 was announced Monday.
The Vols (50-11) improved an already impressive resume at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama over the weekend, following up their conference regular season title with a tournament championship win over LSU on Sunday.
The path to Tennessee’s third College World Series appearance in the last four years will go through Knoxville, with the Vols guaranteed to host a super regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium if it can get through its own regional later this week.
Joining Tennessee in the four-team field and double elimination format is regional 2-seed Southern Miss, 3-seed Indiana and 4-seed Northern Kentucky.
The Vols will open with Northern Kentucky on Friday (ESPN+) while Indiana will play Southern Miss.
The regional could potentially feature a rematch from last season’s Hattiesburg, Mississippi Super Regional where Tennessee beat Southern Miss in two of three games to reach the College World Series.
|Team
|Seed
|Record
|
Tennessee
|
1
|
50-11
|
Southern Miss
|
2
|
41-18
|
Indiana
|
3
|
32-24-1
|
Northern Kentucky
|
4
|
35-22
Tennessee’s trek to Omaha was more difficult a year ago.
The Vols shook off a slow start to SEC play and closed out the regular season strong before getting bounce after one game in the conference tournament.
Tennessee was paired in the Clemson Regional, but made a run by defeating the Tigers and Charlotte twice to punch its ticket to Supers.
The Vols dropped their first game to Southern Miss but ran the table, coming from behind to beat the Golden Eagles to force a deciding Game 3, which Tennessee also won.
If the Vols are going to get back to the CWS, it will get to play every game on their home turf.
