Recruiting Intel: Tennessee notes and quotes at the 5-star Challenge
ATLANTA — Some of the nations best prospects were in Atlanta on Wednesday in advance of the Rivals100 5-Star Challenge. Tennessee, which picked up a commitment from quarterback Brian Maurer in the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news