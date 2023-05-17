Ahead of Tennessee's final series of the regular season at South Carolina, the Vols have moved around in the postseason projections.

D1Baseball released its latest round of its Field of 64 projections on Wednesday which had Tennessee as the No. 2 seed in the Morgantown, West Virginia regional to face host and 1-seed West Virginia, 3-seed Notre Dame and 4-seed Rider.

Tennessee was previously projected to be the No. 2 seed in the Conway, South Carolina regional last week.

The potential of ending up in Morgantown provides some interesting match ups for the Vols. Notre Dame knocked No. 1 national seed Tennessee out of the tournament one game short of the College World Series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium last season.

A possible rematch with the Fighting Irish is intriguing, but Tennessee still has a chance to work its way into hosting its own regional for the third-straight season as a top 16 national seed.

The Vols are 36-17 overall and 14-12 in SEC play, having won 13 of their last 16 games, including three conference series against Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Kentucky last weekend.

Tennessee can improve its postseason standing and with a strong showing against the Gamecocks (37-15, 15-11) this weekend.

The Vols enter the three-game slate with the No. 23 RPI in college baseball while South Carolina ranks fifth.

The series opener between Tennessee and South Carolina at Founders Park is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus. The SEC Tournament begins next week at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.