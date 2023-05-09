As Tennessee's regular season nears its conclusion, the Vols own just five remaining home games on the schedule.

This quintuplet of matches come in the form of a week-long stretch.

To kick off the set of battles, Tennessee hosted Austin Peay on Tuesday.

The Vols (33-16) ultimately took care of business over the in-state rival Governers (23-26) with a 9-4 win to open the set of games.

Tennessee created meaningful separation in the third inning. During the frame, the Vols scored five runs on four hits and two walks.

The first score came in the form of a Christian Moore single. Then, Charlie Taylor left the yard on a grand slam that catapulted the team into a large advantage.

This onslaught of runs came an inning after Christian Scott hit a solo home run, as well.

The lead wasn't always safe, though.

In the sixth inning, Bryce Jenkins and Andrew Behnke allowed a leadoff single and five walks to plate three runs. This cut the Vols' lead to just two as the game wound down.

However, the offense used a late spark to keep Austin Peay at bay.

In the seventh inning, Griffin Merritt continued to find success as a pinch hitter as he lifted a ball into the left-field stands for a solo shot.

Then, Maui Ahuna led off the eighth inning with another solo home run. Jared Dickey also added an RBI single to extend the lead.

On the mound, nine pitchers saw action throughout the course of the game. As with most mid-week battles, Tony Vitello used the opportunity to give small doses of work to multiple players.

As a unit, they combined to allow just seven hits while striking out 15 batters. They did allow 10 walks, though, which made up for the Governers' big sixth inning.

Aaron Combs was given the win to improve to 4-0 on the year as the team took the lead during his time on the mound.

The only allowed runs during the game were given up by Hollis Fanning and Jenkins.

Next, the Vols will host Kentucky in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The series will start on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET with Andrew Lindsey on the mound.

Tennessee is currently 30-4 at home including a 10-2 record in conference play.