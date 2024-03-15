Starting right-handed pitcher A.J. Causey was stellar, shaking off two early Alabama home runs to limit the Crimson Tide to just two runs and six hits while tossing eight strikeouts and 76 strikes in 107 pitches and 6.1 innings of work.

Tennessee tallied 12 hits with Blake Burke going 3-for-5 with a two-run home run. Kavares Tears and Dylan Dreiling each hit two-run home runs while Robin Villenueve , Cannon Peebles and Dalton Bargo combined for four RBIs.

The No. 5 Vols fell behind at No. 14 Alabama in the first inning of its conference series opener, then responded with three home runs on its way to a 11-3 win at Thomas-Sewell Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Tennessee (17-1, 1-0 SEC) was patient in the top half of the first, drawing multiple walks to load the bases, including Villeneuve whose walk brought Burke across to lead 1-0 with two outs.

The Vols were unable to add to it, though and Alabama (15-2, 0-1) took the lead at 2-1 in the bottom frame with back-to-back solo home runs from T.J. McCants and Ian Pertrutz before Causey was able to get out of the inning consecutive strikeouts.

The Crimson Tide was on the cusp of adding to its lead after a couple of hits to start the second and a walk loaded the bases with two down. Causey worked his way out of the jam, striking out McCants swinging and getting out of the frame unscathed.

Dreiling put Tennessee back in front in the third at 3-2 with a two-run shot to right-center. Burke added two more in the fourth with a home run of his own to right that swelled the Vols' lead to 5-2.

Peebles paid off runners with an RBI single in the fifth and Bargo continued the onslaught with a double to right-center that score Peebles and Culrey to go up 8-2.

Tears stepped up to the plate in the sixth, previously 0-for-3 on the night but extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a home run to dead center that was good for a pair of runs and a 10-2 advantage.

Tennessee found other ways to score besides the long ball. With runners on the corners in the eighth, a wild pitch scored Burke from third pushed the Vols' lead to 11-2.

Even after Causey exited in the seventh, Tennessee's bullpen kept Alabama from being able to build momentum. Left-hander Andrew Behnke recorded two punchouts in 1.0 innings and Aaron Combs stranded two runners in the bottom eighth.

The Crimson Tide got one run back in the ninth on Will Hodo's home run but Combs shut the door with a strikeout.