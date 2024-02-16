Texas Tech (0-1) went through seven arms. Starting pitcher Kyle Robinson (0-1) took the loss after allowing four hits and three runs in 3.2 innings.

Amick led Tennessee (1-0) at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Shortstop Christian Moore was the only other Vols player with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-5.

Right-handed pitcher A.J. Causey (1-0) was equally impressive in relief duty with 4.2 shutout innings. He finished with seven strikeouts and gave up two hits to earn the win.

The two newcomers paid off the dominant pitching efforts of starting right-hander A.J. Russell , who was outstanding in his first start of the season, tossing 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits in 4.1 innings of work.

Cannon Peebles and Billy Amick , who both played in the ACC a year ago, led off the third inning for the Vols and delivered on a single and two-run home run that gave No. 9 Tennessee a lead that it never relinquished to down No. 21 Texas Tech , 6-2 in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Friday night.

It took less than three innings on opening day for Tennessee to bear the fruits of its labor in the transfer portal over the offseason.

Both teams got two out hits in the first inning but came up empty. Russell headlined the bottom half with three strikeouts, stranding a runner on first.

After giving up a single in the bottom half of the first, Russell struck out the next six batters, recording his eighth strikeout just three innings in as the Red Raiders had seemingly had no answer at the plate.

Robinson had similar success in limiting Tennessee, despite Robin Villeneuve and Bradke Lohry reaching on a single and lead-off walk in the second and third inning, respectively.

Amick paid off a base-runner in the fourth, though. After Cannon Peebles hit a lead-off single, Amick hit an opposite-field home run into right that plated two runs and gave the Vols a 2-0 lead.

Texas Tech had a chance to limit the damage and get out of the inning down just two but second baseman Tracer Lopez's throwing error allowed Kavares Tears to score to put Tennessee up 3-0 with two outs.

The Red Raiders showed life in the fifth, leading off with a Cade McGee walk. It was followed by Owen Washburn single through the right side for just the second hit allowed by Russell to get two on with no outs.

Tennessee went to the bullpen with Texas Tech threatening with one out and Causey immediately recorded a strikeout but the Red Raiders made the most of their base runners as Pompey hit a two-triple to the wall in right-center to get two runs on the board and cut the Vols' lead to 3-2.

Amick started the sixth with an infield single, paving the way for Dylan Dreiling to double down the left field line to get two runners into scoring in position for Tennessee, leading to another pitching change for Texas Tech.

Dalton Bargo wore a pitch from Josh Sanders to load the bases, but Sanders recovered, striking out the next two batters and Hunter Ensley's ground out helped the Red Raiders escape unscathed.

Though Texas Tech had captured some momentum, a 1-2-3 frame from Causey, which included his third strikeout since entering for Russell in the fifth, preserved Tennessee's lead.

Looking to for insurance in the eighth, the Vols loaded the bases again after Amick and Dreiling drew back-to-back walks, then Lohry flied out to center to score Amick. A wild pitch from Texas Tech's sixth pitcher in Jacob Rogers plated another run from Dreiling.

Ensley created more separation with his first hit, an RBI single to left that brought Tears across and opened up a 6-2 lead for Tennessee.

Texas Tech never threatened again over the last two frames as Causey sent the Red Raiders down in order in the ninth.