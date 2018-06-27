ATLANTA — In the last two weeks alone, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, LSU and Ole Miss all hosted 4-star outside linebacker Khris Bogle.

Yet it’s a school situated along the Tennessee River that is still on the South Florida native’s mind.

The Vols “are probably at the top right now,” Bogle said Wednesday updating his recruitment at the Rivals100 5-star Challenge check-in.

“I talk with them almost every day. Coach (Charles) Kelly, Coach (Chris) Rumph. It’s just great. I love it there.”

Last December, Bogle quickly became a priority of Jeremy Pruitt’s new staff. The standout from Cardinal Gibbons (Fla) took an official visit to Tennessee for the Orange & White Game and was back on campus about three weeks ago. He seriously thought about committing to the Vols each time, especially after developing such strong relationships with the staff, wideout Jalen Curry, a top target, and 5-star commit Wanya Morris.

“There’s an opportunity to experience a different atmosphere at Tennessee,” Bogle said.

“Boobie and Wayna are like my brothers now. I was just talking to Boobie. He was just saying, ‘Oh we got to sit-down and talk about Tennessee. We were happy. We just got a quarterback.”

Bogle even smiled after using ‘we’ regarding Tennessee and its 2019 class, but said he won’t make any college decisions until he takes more trips in the fall. Alabama, Miami, FSU and others remain serious contenders, but those schools will also have to combat Bogle’s continued serious interest in the Vols.

“I’m going to be back at Tennessee for sure, probably early August,” he said.

“Then all of us are coming back for a game, all the commits and me and Boobie.”