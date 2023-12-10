The Tennessee senior quarterback accepted his invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 4, 2024.

Joe Milton III will have at least one more game to impress scouts before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Much has been made about the physical attributes and abilities of the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Milton, who led the Vols to an 8-4 finish during the regular season.

A former four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Milton initially signed with Michigan and played three seasons with the Wolverines, including five starts before transferring to Tennessee in 2021.

Milton started the first two games of the 2021 seasons before being replaced by Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker. He played in primarily a backup role but took over as the starter following a season-ending injury to Hooker in the second to last game of the 2022 season.

Milton started in the regular season finale against Vanderbilt and earned Most Valuable Player honors in Tennessee's 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl, passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Milton entered his sixth and final season as the Vols' unquestioned starter in 2023, which was marked by highs and lows. Along with a struggling wide receiving corps, the offense struggled in losses to Florida, Missouri and Georgia as well as in the second half of a loss at Alabama.

Milton was efficient at times, though, particularly late in Tennessee's 33-27 win at Kentucky, using his legs to pick up critical first downs in the final minutes. He had arguably the best outing of his career against Vanderbilt, going 22-of-33 passing for 383 yards, four passing touchdowns and another two rushing scores in a 48-24 rout.

Milton finished the regular season with 2,813 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

There has been no official word on whether or not Milton will play in Tennessee's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game vs. Iowa at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 1, 2024.