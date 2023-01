Tayven Jackson – a former four-star prospect out of the 2022 class – has entered his name into the portal, VolReport confirmed Friday afternoon. A 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller, Jackson was a freshman with the Vols this past season and appeared in three games.

During his time on the field with Tennessee, Jackson – a Greenwood, Indiana native – completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards and rushed four times for 10 yards and a touchdown. His scoring run came in the Vols' blowout win over Akron on September 17.

With Jackson now in the transfer portal, Tennessee's quarterback room for the 2023 campaign currently includes Joe Milton, Nico Iamaleava, Navy Shuler and Gaston Moore.