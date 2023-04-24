Tennessee is back inside the top 25.

Following an impressive series sweep of then-No. 4 Vanderbilt, which included a walk-off win in 12 innings a 17-1 run-rule drubbing, D1Baseball.com ranked the Vols No. 24 on Monday.

Tennessee had fallen out of most polls after losing three-straight SEC series to LSU, Florida and Arkansas.

At 26-14 overall and 8-10 in conference play, Tennessee’s impressive showing against Vanderbilt drastically improves the Vols’ NCAA Tournament chances.

Tennessee hosts Bellarmine in a midweek contest on Tuesday before a three-game series against Mississippi State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

The remainder of Tennessee’s regular season schedule includes series against No. 15 Kentucky and No. 3 South Carolina.