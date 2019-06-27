ATLANTA — Charlotte, NC (Providence Day High School) four-star defensive end Jacolbe Cowen hasn’t been on Tennessee’s campus since March. He has recently seen Ohio State and Georgia, but the 6-5, 252-pound prospect says the Vols aren’t fading at all with him.

“Just because I haven’t been there recently doesn’t hurt them as far as them being a top priority to me,” Cowen said. “I just had to make my rounds. They understand that. I will be back to Tennessee soon.”

Cowen, who earlier this week was a part of the Rivals 5-Star Challenge, said he hopes to see Rocky Top again before the start of his senior season.

“Possibly in July when the dead period finishes up because I wasn’t able to make it to the bar-b-que they had,” Cowen said.

“Coach Weinke and coach Pruitt have both been telling me I need to get back up there real soon. Hopefully I can do that in July.”

Cowen also said he “definitely” will take an official visit to see Tennessee, as the Vols have make it clear how important they view him for the class of 2020.

“Every since the new staff came in, I have been in constant communication with them from the first day,” Cowen said. “They came by the school early and we have been building a relationship ever since. I know I am a top priority for them and they are for me as well.

“Of course, they run a 3-4 which is the primary defense in the SEC. Tennessee sees me coming in and play defensive end, as an edge guy rushing the passer as well as playing the run. They see me being an impact guy, making big plays.”

In attention to the relationships with the Vol staff, Cowen is also getting a recruiting pitch from an old family friend who now calls Beantown home.

“Grant (Williams) and his family, they love Tennessee. Grant is really an ambassador of the basketball program and really just the school as a whole. Grant says he has nothing but love for it. They tell me great things about it. Grant and I talk all the time. We were talking the other day when he got drafted. One of the things he told me was that I still need to be in that orange. He’s still recruiting me to come to Tennessee as well,” Cowen said.

Cowen said distance from home is not an issue for him or his family and at this point, he has no timetable for making a decision.

“It could possibly be this summer, but that’s really on the low end of things,” Cowen said. “Right now, I’m just taking my time. Pretty much all the staff’s are really recruiting me hard. The schools I’m focusing on the most, they want me to take my time with things. All of those schools, including Tennessee, tell me I will have a spot regardless. So no one is rushing me to make a decision. Of course, they would love for me to do it as quick as I can.”