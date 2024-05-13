Tennessee remains at No. 1 in latest D1Baseball Top 25
Tennessee still holds the top spot in college baseball.
The Vols, who took two of three games from Vanderbilt in Nashville over the weekend to win their eighth-straight series, remained at No. 1 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday.
Tennessee (42-10, 19-8 SEC) led the way in an SEC-heavy top 10 that featured Kentucky jumping to No. 2 after its series win at Florida and Arkansas moving up to spots to No. 3 after claiming its series against Mississippi State.
Texas A&M remained in the top five, but dropped to No. 5 following its second-straight series loss to Ole Miss while Georgia moved into the top 10 for the first time at No.9 in the wake of its series sweep of South Carolina.
Mississippi State and South Carolina fell to No. 16 and No. 24, respectively.
Tennessee extends series win-streak at Vanderbilt
Tennessee extended its win streak over Vanderbilt to nine games with wins on Friday and Saturday before the Commodores salvaged Game 3 on Sunday.
The Vols jumped out to an early lead with a combined three runs in the first three innings in Game 1 before Vanderbilt used a three-run sixth to go in front, 4-3.
Trailing in the top of the eighth, Kavares Tears homered to left field to drive in three runs to open the way for a five-run frame that reclaimed the lead for good for Tennessee in a 8-4 victory.
The Vols found themselves in a familiar spot in Game 2 on Saturday, trailing by a run heading into the sixth, but Christian Moore's three-run home run down the line in right again erased a deficit and put Tennessee in the lead.
Tennessee needed to hold off a late push from the Commodores but escape with a 7-5 win to claim the series and its ninth-straight game against Vanderbilt dating back to 2021.
Hits were harder to come by for the Vols in Game 3 on Sunday. Tennessee totaled just three, all of which were recorded by Dylan Dreiling and seven runners were stranded on base as Vanderbilt's three runs were enough for its first conference win in eight games.
Vols one game back in league standings ahead of final week
Tennessee entered the weekend one game behind Kentucky in the SEC standings and that's where it ended up finishing the weekend.
With the Vols' win over Vanderbilt on Saturday coupled with the Wildcats' loss to Florida, Tennessee drew even in the standings before losing on Sunday. Kentucky beat the Gators in the rubber match.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Wildcats (37-11, 19-8) holds a one game lead over both Tennessee and Arkansas (42-10, 19-8).
The Vols host Belmont on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) and then play South Carolina in its last conference tilt before the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama next week.
Game 1 between Tennessee and South Carolina is slated for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with Game 2 set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. The series will wrap up with Game 3 on Saturday at 1 p.m.
All three games will stream on SEC Network+.
