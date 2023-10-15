Tennessee is trending up in the Associated Press Top 25.

Fresh off of a 20-13 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, the Vols jumped two spots to No. 17 in the poll on Sunday, marking the second-straight week that Tennessee has had positive movement in the rankings.

Tennessee moved up to No. 15 in the USA TODAY/Coaches Poll.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee put together one of its most dominant defensive performances vs. the Aggies.

The Vols held Texas A&M to just 54 rushing yards and combined for five tackles for loss and two sacks, building on a stellar start through six games for the Tennessee defensive line.

Offensively, Tennessee leaned on its run game, which rushed for 232 yards, including a 136-yard performance on 19 carries from Jaylen Wright.

As far as the rest of the SEC in the AP poll, Georgia continued to hold its No. 1 spot after beating Vanderbilt, 37-20 in Nashville while Alabama stayed put at No. 11 following its 24-21 win over Arkansas.

Ole Miss remained at No. 13 during it bye week and LSU climbed to No. 19 in the wake of its 48-18 rout of Auburn.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: What we learned about Vols' SEC opponents in week 7

Kentucky fell out of the poll following a 38-21 loss to No. 20 Missouri at home.

Tennessee will continue a critical stretch through the month of October against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Vols snapped a 15-game skid vs. Alabama last season with a 52-49 win and will look to end their losing streak in Tuscaloosa where they haven't won since 2003.

Alabama opened as a 9-point favorite.